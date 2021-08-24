As smoke rises behind houses, a fire breaks out on a calm street.

Last night, a fire broke out on a quiet street in Ainsdale (Monday August 23).

Last night, fire trucks were visible on Leamington Avenue after neighbours noticed black smoke pouring from the area.

“I am not 100 percent sure what happened, but there was a lot of smoke pouring from behind the houses on the Leamington Avenue side of Leamington Road at about 9 p.m. yesterday,” one resident told The Washington Newsday.

“When the fire engine arrived, the firefighters initially went down people’s driveways before setting up the fire engine on Leamington Avenue. They hooked hoses to roadside standpipes and followed them up Leamington Avenue.”

The fire is thought to have started when a collection of mixed rubbish was left out in the open.

“This was a reasonably small fire involving a quantity of mixed debris on open land, fire crews were informed at 8.47pm and on scene at 8.53pm, with one fire engine in attendance,” a representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service told The Washington Newsday.

“The fire was promptly put out, and firemen left the scene at 9.33 p.m.,” says the report.

