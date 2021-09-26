As smoke billows across the city, 150 automobiles burst into flames at a scrapyard.

A 150-car fire at a scrapyard in Kirkdale is still being fought by firefighters.

At before 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, a fire broke out at the scrapyard on Bank Hall Street, off Derby Road, and firemen rushed to the scene.

Crews worked all night as the response was ramped up, with 15 fire engines and three aerial appliances on the scene by 2 a.m.

According to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, there are two primary fires, one affecting a 50 x 20 metre area and the other involving roughly 150 trash cars.

This morning, large plumes of smoke are still billowing from the flames, and the air quality in the vicinity is bad.

Residents in the neighborhood are urged to close their windows and doors and stay indoors if at all possible.

Derby Road, Bankhall Lane, Bankhall Street, and Forge Street are still closed, and residents are advised to avoid the area.

The scale of the fire is depicted in photos shot by Andy Teebay of The Washington Newsday in the early hours of Sunday.

The fire service described it as a “difficult issue” in an update this morning, with talks taking place all night.

“At 3.00am and 4.30am, more multi-agency meetings took place, which created a containment strategy involving site operators employing plant machinery to disperse out trash, allowing firefighters to reach and extinguish in limited space,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“As the fire burns on, specialized equipment and ground monitors are on the scene this morning.

“Smoke plumes are still present in the neighborhood, and the air quality is terrible.

“Please stay away from the area. Residents in the area should keep their doors and windows shut and stay indoors if at all feasible.

“Keep existing condition medications close to hand, and call NHS 111 for help if any side effects occur.”