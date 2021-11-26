As smash and grabs plague the state, California is home to three of the top ten worst cities for retail crime.

This holiday season, organized retail crime is on the rise, with three California communities on high alert.

Three California cities are in the top ten most-affected cities for organized retail crime, according to the National Retail Federation. As “smash-and-grab” thefts have escalated across the state, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento are bracing for a terrible holiday shopping season.

As a result of the robberies, these cities’ police departments have increased their security measures. The Roseville Police Department, which is part of the Sacramento metropolitan area, told local TV station CBS 13 about their future measures. “We’ll be adding extra cops on the streets in marked vehicles, doing patrols around our big retail areas and our little mom and pop businesses, including undercover officers,” spokesman Rob Baquera told reporters. Similar restrictions are being considered by the Los Angeles Police Department. According to the Washington Newsday, Chief Michel Moore spoke to local news stations about the recent increase in smash-and-grabs. In the last few days, he added, 20 to 30 flash mob-style robberies have been attempted.

“We’ll have more uniform patrols, and they’re already out in the retail market areas and malls to assure everyone’s safety, and to promote a prosperous and pleasant holiday season,” Moore said.

Governor Gavin Newsom has spoken out about the situation because it has become so severe across the state. On Monday, California Governor Jerry Brown held a press conference with the California Retailers Association to condemn the attacks.

“I have no pity, no empathy for people who smash, grab, and steal people’s belongings, wreaking havoc and horror in our streets,” Newsom added. “None.” He continued to berate burglars who took part in the spike, claiming that his wine business had been smashed into three times in 2021. Newsom also expressed his support for the robberies being investigated by law enforcement.

"We've been working with cities around the state, including San Francisco, Walnut Creek, and others, who were victimized by these coordinated retail theft operations over the weekend," Newsom said. "We'll continue to be more forceful in this space to support cities and people that are being prosecuted." It's possible that California isn't the only state where smash-and-grab robberies are on the rise.