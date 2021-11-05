As shops prepare for Christmas, the United Kingdom leads all European economies in terms of shopping.

According to data, the UK led the way in terms of shopper footfall among the major European economies in October, which is a positive sign for retailers ahead of Christmas.

It comes amid reports that British customers are starting to buy for the holidays early, with many expecting to be completed a month before Christmas. Fears of shortages and families trying to budget in “difficult times” were to blame.

According to BRC-Sensormatic IQ statistics, total UK footfall was down 13.7 percent in October compared to two years ago – adjusted to account for the impact of the pandemic – with a 3.2 percentage point increase from September.

The number of people accessing a shop or shopping area is up from a three-month average fall of 16 percent, putting it ahead of Spain (minus 19.8%), Germany (minus 26.1%), Italy (minus 34.6%), and France (minus 34.6%). (minus 34.9 per cent).

“October’s footfall came back after the September slump, as traffic was bolstered by half-term and Halloween – currently retail’s third-largest shopping event after Christmas and Easter,” said Andy Sumpter of Sensormatic Solutions.

“Halloween provided a good excuse for seasonal socializing, allowing consumers’ confidence in in-store shopping to remain unaffected by increased Covid-19 infection rates in the UK.”

“Part of the boost in footfall performance, which saw retail parks in particular reach their highest point of recovery since the start of the pandemic, may also be attributed to early Christmas spend, as retailers brought forward Christmas range launches to help smooth out supply chain bumps ahead of the peak trading period, and consumers also indicated that they would shop earlier for the festive season this year,” says the report.

In October 2019, footfall on high streets fell by 18.3%, 4.3 percentage points higher than the previous month’s rate and higher than the three-month average decline of 21.8 percent.

Retail parks’ visitation decreased by only 0.4 percent in 2019, 1.2 percentage points more than last month’s pace and higher than the three-month average reduction of 1.4 percent, while shopping center footfall fell by 33.6 percent, 2.6 percentage points higher than last month.

