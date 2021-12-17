As she withdraws from the Strictly Come Dancing final, AJ Odudu delivers a statement on her own.

The TV presenter and her partner Kai Widdrington were set to compete for the glitterball trophy on Saturday night against soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice, as well as baker John Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe, but her ability to perform had been questioned following an injury during rehearsals.

After speaking with medical authorities about her foot problem, the dance duo has decided to withdraw from the live final.

“I’ve undergone ultrasounds, MRI scans, and x-rays,” AJ wrote on Instagram in response to the BBC’s assertion. Two incisions were made to drain the swelling surrounding my ankle. I’ve had local anaesthesia injected directly into my foot, and I’ve spent days strapped to an ice compression machine.

“I’ve done everything I can to get ready for the @bbcstrictly Final, including asking the doctors whether I may perform in a medical moonboot!”

But the truth is that I can’t even stand on my feet, let alone dance, because my spring ligament has been torn.

“Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been a great honor, and doing so with someone as special, patient, and devoted as Kai is something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

“You’re the best, @kaiwidd, and I knew you’d be ready to be my human crutch on the dancing tomorrow night.” Gutted!” Instagram “I want to thank the Strictly family for the experience, the medical staff for attempting to get me back on my feet, and most importantly, everyone at home watching and supporting me,” she said.

“You’ve made this a once-in-a-lifetime event for me, and I couldn’t be more grateful for your well wishes.” I’m thrilled that my lifelong ambition of appearing on Strictly Come Dancing has come true.

"Wishing my dancing partners, @john whaite & @Johannesradebe, and @Rose.a.e and @perniceGiovann1, the best of luck." I'll be rooting for you all (on one leg)."