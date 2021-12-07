As she was being sexually assaulted, the teen called a family member.

After a teenage girl managed to call a family member who witnessed much of the assault, a man who sexually attacked her was apprehended.

After taking the girl to a flat in Warrington town centre in September 2019, Connor Helps assaulted her.

Despite the fact that the girl was only 17, Helps was the second man to attack her. For his crimes, another man is currently receiving a prison sentence.

Prosecutor Arthur Gibson said Helps knew the girl before he went to prison for separate offenses, but their communication ended when he went to prison for separate offenses.

He contacted her again after his release and invited her back to a flat in Warrington in mid-September.

Despite the girl’s objections, Mr Gibson alleged he tried to shove his hands down her leggings and assaulted her.

He stated, ” “What the defendant didn’t realize was that she had managed to call [a family member]and keep him on the phone at some time during the incident.

“He’d heard a lot about the incident.”

The girl’s victim impact statement, read to the court, stated that the incident had continued to have a profound impact on her.

Despite a rough childhood, Helps exhibited no signs of criminality in his adolescence, according to his lawyer, Richard Orme, before “falling off the rails” in his early 20s and committed a number of violent crimes.

Mr. Orme stated, “In any case, he had a difficult childhood. When he was seven years old, his mother abandoned the family.

“He was then placed in foster care with a number of different homes.

“With such a backdrop, there was bound to be some negative consequences.”

He went on to say: “That is not an excuse for me. In this scenario, his actions are unacceptable.

“I use it to lay out, perhaps, why this defendant went off the rails at the age of 23.”

Despite the fact that Helps was likely unaware of this, Judge Stuart Driver, QC, said Helps’ offence was exceptionally serious because of the damage his victim had previously experienced.

Judge Driver stated the following: “Your victim was a weakling.

“She has already been the victim of a sexual offense, which you may not be aware of, and I sentence her.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”