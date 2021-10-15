As she walked home, a man pursued her and slammed her against the wall.

A man pursued a woman, grabbing her, pushing her against a wall, and making indecent remarks.

At around 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, police were called after a woman was going down Barbauld Street in Warrington when she observed a guy following her.

The man reached out and grabbed her, pushing her against a wall.

He then made derogatory remarks about her.

She was able to flee the man and return home, where she informed the authorities of the occurrence.

“This incident will naturally be of concern to individuals coming into Warrington for a night out,” said Detective Sergeant Joe McNally of Warrington Local Policing Unit.

“However, I want to reassure the local community that we are doing everything possible to track down and prosecute the perpetrator.”

“Patrols in the neighborhood are being increased, and anyone with any concerns, no matter how little, should contact an officer.””

Detectives are now looking into the incident and have released surveillance photographs of a man they want to speak to.

“We’re exploring multiple lines of inquiry,” DS McNally said, “and as part of that, we have CCTV still photographs of a male we want to speak to.”

“Please get in touch with us if you know who he is.”

“I would also urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to call 101 or report it online to Cheshire Police.””

Anyone with information can phone Cheshire Police on 101 and reference IML 1107851, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously/.