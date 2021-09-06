As she walked down the street, a woman was sexually attacked.

A 33-year-old man was detained after a woman was sexually attacked while strolling down the street.

In the early hours of Saturday, September 4, Merseyside Police received an allegation of a sexual assault in Birkenhead.

Around 5.30 a.m., the woman was going down Beckwith Street East when she was approached by a man.

Before exiting the scene, the man is reported to have “touched her improperly.”

A 33-year-old guy was detained on charges of sexual assault a short time later, according to authorities.

He has now been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

“We got an allegation that a woman was sexually assaulted in Birkenhead in the early hours of Saturday, September 4,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A woman in her 20s was walking down Beckwith Street East at 5.30 a.m. when she was approached by a male who inappropriately touched her.

“Following inquiries, a 33-year-old male was detained on suspicion of sexual assault a short time later.

“In the meanwhile, he has been discharged under investigation.”