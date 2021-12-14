As she takes a break from the broadcast, Holly Willoughby of This Morning tweets a photo from her bed.

Holly Willoughby is taking a break from presenting ITV’s This Morning to spend a well-deserved morning in bed.

On Friday, Holly and co-host Phil gave their penultimate show of 2021 before announcing their temporary leave.

“Apart from our special Christmas Day broadcast, this is our final show of 2021, and what a year it’s been,” Phillip informed viewers.

The show is presently hosted by Josie Gibson.

Last month, the Bristolian presenter was called in as a last-minute replacement after regular host Holly Willoughby became ill.

Josie’s time on the show with Phillip Schofield was a smash hit, with viewers praising her down-to-earth broadcasting approach.

Vernon Kay has joined her on the legendary sofa, and Holly seemed to be enjoying her time off.

Holly lazed in bed in her pyjamas, with adorable new puppy Bailey, as she shared a photo with her numerous Instagram followers.

Instagram

The photo shows a bare-faced Holly cuddling up to Bailey, who has his eyes closed, and is simply captioned “Morning” with a bow emoji.

Many of Holly’s celebrity acquaintances have expressed their opinions.

“The finest,” Kelly Brook exclaimed, while Natalie Appleton added, “Morning.”

Alan Shearer merely used a heart-eyed emoji to express his feelings.

Holly’s admirers have been gushing over the lovely puppy as well.

comeon89 remarked: “Holly, good morning. What a lovely photo of you with Bailey.” sally. “How amazing to wake up with that gorgeous baby,” furniss exclaimed. “Best morning wake up ever,” said letsstarttheconversation.