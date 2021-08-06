As she stood on the M53 bridge, a ‘angel’ mother placed her arms around a woman.

After preventing two people from plunging from the same M53 bridge barely hours apart, a mother was dubbed a “angel from above” and a “hero.”

On her way to work on Thursday, August 5, Jennifer Allinson, 44, from Wirral, observed a young woman on the M53 flyover.

To assist the woman, her initial response was to slam on the brakes of her car, leaving it in the middle of the road.

Later that day, she noticed a young man leaning over the barricades in the same position.

She spoke to The Washington Newsday to raise awareness about the need for taller barriers on highway bridges as well as more financing into community mental health programs.

“I was driving to work and I just noticed something out of the corner of my eye,” Jennifer explained.

“[The woman] was already leaning outwards, like she was about to jump, so I slammed on the brakes and yelled, ‘Please don’t jump, I have children.’

“She looked down because it flipped the empathy around, because they obviously don’t feel good enough for their own families,” she explained.

“If they’re at that time of their lives, they don’t feel good enough for anything, so I just told them, ‘Please don’t jump; I have children; if you jump, this will damage me and my children.’

“She came to a halt and seemed unoccupied, so I got out of the car and asked, ‘My name is Jenny, what is your name?’”

Jennifer walked up onto the flyover after receiving a response from the woman and wrapped her arms around her to keep her from falling.

“I’d already dialed 999 in my car, and all I could hear was ‘emergency’ in the background. What do you offer as a service? What services do you provide in an emergency?’ But I didn’t stop talking to her.

“A lady on a push cycle approached, so I handed her my phone and asked her to give them all the details.”

“I said, ‘I’m going to wrap my arms around you, and will you wrap your arms around me as well?’

“So I wrapped my arms tightly around her and let her put her.”

