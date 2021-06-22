As she sleeps, a three-year-old makes a “scary” discovery next to her mother’s head.

Three year old makes ‘scary’ find next to mum’s head as she sleeps. Sarah Johnson, 36, was fast asleep when her son, Jack woke her up.

When her youngest kid woke her up at 4 a.m., telling her there was a “huge terrifying bird” above her head, she felt she was “dreaming.”

When Sarah Johnson’s son, Jack, came into her room at 4 a.m., she was deep asleep. After finding an owl peering at him from the end of his bed, the three-year-old was taken aback.

Sarah, who works as a phlebotomist, was spooked when she looked up to see the owl now on her headboard “staring at her” when she woke up.

The 36-year-old told the newspapers: “My three-year-old came running in the room saying ‘there’s a big scary bird with big eyes mummy’. I told him to get back in bed and that he was having a bad dream.

“Then he said ‘no, look mummy, it’s there!’ and pointed at the headboard. So I turned round and it was just there. I was petrified!

“I went round all the kids’ bedrooms and opened all the windows but it kept going round all the bedrooms. It was on the bunk beds watching the kids asleep next to their heads. I was panicking because I don’t know if an owl is aggressive or not. Eventually, after an hour, it went.”

Fortunately for Sarah, only her youngest kid, Jack, was awakened by the ruckus. Her triplets and two eldest sons were not startled in the same way.

Jack was unable to sleep again after witnessing the owl, according to the Southport mother, who has been awake since the incident this morning.

After the owl flew out of the house, Sarah shared images of it on Facebook, prompting the owner to come forward and apologize after his pet bird had fled.

Sarah was inspired to put the sign up after noticing the owl’s leg was adorned with a tag. She said: “It’s something you don’t ever expect to happen to you, but I just didn’t know what to do. It was just staring at me, I thought I was dreaming at first.”

The owl is believed to have got in through Sarah’s eldest child’s window after Kyle, 12, went to sleep with it open.

The owner of the owl commented on Sarah’s post saying: “He took off last night around 10pm and then returned at half six this morning when I let the dogs out.”

He then quickly apologised, saying: “I apologise for him disturbing you.”