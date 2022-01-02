As she shares big personal news, Rebecca Ferguson remarks, “Life is finally fantastic for me.”

Rebecca Ferguson has announced her engagement to Jonny Hughes, her business partner.

“Dreams do come true,” the former X Factor contestant, who grew up near Anfield, tweeted on Twitter and Instagram.

Rebecca used social media to spread the news with her followers and loved ones, posting a number of images of herself and her now-fiancé together.

“I am overjoyed to announce that I am engaged to the love of my life,” she stated.

“It’s possible for dreams to come true.”

The 35-year-old stated in another tweet that she is “happy for the next chapter” and that “finally life became nice for me.”

