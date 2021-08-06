As she prepares for her fourth kid, Stacey Solomon announces her departure from Loose Women.

Stacey Solomon has stated that she will be taking a break from Loose Women.

Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, and Linda Robson joined the X-Factor star on the panel today.

They threw Stacey a special baby shower as she prepares to give birth to her fourth child, and her second with former Eastenders actor Joe Swash.

Stacey was unable to attend the Loose Women’s last baby shower since she gave birth sooner than expected, so the panelists worked hard to make this one more memorable.

Stacey was given a tiara, and they all sampled raw cauliflower with mayo, mango chutney, and curry powder, which is the pregnant star’s favorite cuisine.

The regular panelist on ITV’s Loose Women declared in her Instagram Stories that today’s episode will be her last for a while.

“Today is my last day of Loose Women before I go on maternity leave,” she remarked.

“I opted to end sooner this time than I did with Rex because the last time I had a show, I gave birth the next day and must admit, I wasn’t prepared at all.”

Linda inquired towards the end of the baby shower about her plans to return, but Stacey refused to give a specific date.

“I’m not sure,” she replied. I’ll most likely return after the holidays.”

Stacey is expecting her first girl, her second child with Joe Swash, near the end of September.

Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and two-year-old Rex are the children of the 2010 I’m a Celebrity… winner.

Before showing some of Stacey’s best moments, the Loose Women panelists gave her some gifts at the end of the show.