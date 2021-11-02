As she makes her red carpet debut, Princess Andre is the spitting image of her mother, Katie Price.

After Princess Andre made her red carpet debut for the Pride of Britain awards this week, a lot of people are saying the same thing.

For the event, which honors ordinary people who have done amazing things, the 14-year-old wore a beautiful dark blue maxi dress with her hair up.

Princess’ Instagram followers reacted positively to her post right away.

One person wrote: “Aw, what a lovely photo; you look so much like your mother, Princess. You’re developing into a stunning young lady.” “Princess is just stunning, just like her mother,” said another. “Wow, you are the spitting image of your mother, don’t change a thing,” a third said. Princess and her brother Junior, who are seated side by side in the snap, have been compared to “little Kate and Pete” by one Instagram user.

According to the Mirror, as dad Peter walked the red carpet with his eldest children, he quipped that he would never let Princess to appear this gorgeous again.

“This is Princess’ first red carpet,” he told Hello! It’s also the first and final time she’ll be glammed up in her life.” Peter, who shares Princess and Junior with ex-wife Katie Price, has been vocal about his disapproval of his daughter using make-up, and he recently posted a photo of the bare-faced adolescent on Instagram to express his displeasure with her use of cosmetics.