As she improves her house, Stacey Solomon prepares up for Christmas at Pickle Cottage.

In the run-up to the holiday season, Stacey Solomon has shared some family photos.

The host of Sort Your Life Out is enjoying her first real Christmas tree, which she and her family selected together.

It’s also their first holiday season in their £1.2 million Pickle Cottage house.

With the help of a Liverpool designer, Stacey Solomon displays her Christmas door.

Stacey’s children, Zach, 13, Leighton, nine, Rex, two, and Rose, two months, posed by the decorated tree wearing matching green velvet pyjamas with their names on it as they cuddled up to dogs Theo and Peanut.

As baby Rose slept in a wicker basket, the stunning family photos looked like something out of a magazine.

She also tweeted a photo of herself and her fiancé Joe Swash kissing their new baby Rose on the cheeks. The pleased parents wore identical jammies as well.

“Christmas At Pickle Cottage,” the 32-year-old captioned the Instagram photo.

“Rose was exhausted (for the first time in three days, bless her), the boys were cracking up at Joe’s excessively long pyjamas, and I was clearly not a decent real tree decorator,” she said. But they’re all I need to keep my gappy tree afloat.” Instagram “I know it’s a cheese fest,” she continued, “but there’s nothing I love more than their matching pjs and cheerful faces.” Joe doesn’t care for the pajamas as much as I do, but he makes do. G-d bless him, and I’m grateful.

“It took me three days to decorate this tree, even though it appears to have taken only three minutes, but I adore it.”

“Our very first selected tree, for our very first Christmas at Pickle Cottage, and our very first Christmas with our lovely daughter.” From our family to yours, we wish you plenty of love and hope.” Some of Stacey’s fans gushed in the comments section about the beautiful family images.

“Gorgeous infants and pjs,” Megan wrote, adding love heart emojis.

“These would make beautiful Christmas cards,” Kirstie commented.

“Beautiful family photo,” Tash commented.

Stacey also just tweeted a photo of her Christmas Door, which was decorated and put by Poppy Belle Florals, a Liverpool-based firm.

It had a sleigh, reindeer, and a lovely lit-up green wreath all around it. “The summary has come to an end.”