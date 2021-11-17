As she faces a recall vote, the court rules that cops can sue Seattle Councilwoman for libel.

Before a vote on whether or not to recall her, a federal court determined that police can sue a Seattle city councilwoman who termed the shooting of Che Taylor “a obvious murder at the hands of police.”

In 2016, two police officers fatally shot Taylor. Kshama Sawant addressed a throng outside the Seattle Police Department following the incident, appealing for “justice.” “The savage murder of Che Taylor by police, which was nothing more than a clear murder,” Sawant added, “shows how urgently we need to keep expanding our movement for basic human rights for Black and brown people.”

“We need justice for individual actions, and we need to change the tide on chronic police violence and racial profiling,” the councilwoman added the following day.

According to The Seattle Times, the two cops who allegedly shot Taylor, Michael Spaulding and Scott Miller, filed a lawsuit against Sawant in 2017 arguing that her words harmed their reputations. In December 2020, a federal judge dismissed the complaint for the fourth time.

However, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit determined last Wednesday that the police can sue Sawant for defamation, overturning a verdict from 2020.

The appeals court panel of three judges who heard the case decided that Sawant’s “own statements suggested that her criticisms were intended not just at the police in general, but also at the specific officers involved in the shooting,” according to Judge A. Wallace Tashima.

The tribunal decided that even though Sawant did not name the cops by name, Tashima stated that individuals who heard her statements knew who she was talking to.

They said that “no reasonable person could conclude” that her remarks were about broader concerns of police accountability rather than the specific cops involved.

The decision came only days before voters began to receive ballots in the election that would determine whether Sawant will be re-elected to the Seattle City Council. The election will take place on December 7th.

In 2014, Sawant, the council’s only socialist member, took office.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer said that a citizen filed a recall petition against Sawant last year, accusing her of abusing her position by “violating the law or recklessly endangering the safety of others.”

