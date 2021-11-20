As she embraces baby Rose, Stacey Solomon expresses her sadness to followers.

Stacey Solomon has provided an update on her pregnancy journey, telling followers that she is “sad.”

The TV host published an Instagram story of herself and her baby Rose, in which she expressed her exhaustion and stated that she had a lot of plans for her maternity leave.

She expressed herself as follows: “Surprisingly, I’m back in bed.

“I’m as tired as I appear. At the moment, I resemble my younger brother.

“I’m looking forward to regaining my strength and doing all of the things I planned to accomplish on my maternity leave. I’m a little upset that time is passing by, that the days are becoming shorter, and that I’m not accomplishing anything because I’m exhausted.

“I know, it seems ridiculous. I guess it’s because I’m more than halfway through and don’t want it to end.

“I don’t care where we go as long as those boobs come with us,” Rose says.

Since the beginning of her pregnancy, the Loose Women panelist has shared gorgeous photographs of her baby daughter with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

The mother shared a sweet video of herself and her sex-week-old daughter on her Instagram account before sharing a photo of the child deep asleep.

She added, in a reassuring message to her fans: “Mama, I understand how difficult it is. I understand how difficult it is to get up every day and have these small children rely on you.

“I understand how difficult it is to feel as though your world is so small at times. I’d like to remind you that you are the entire planet.

“You are the center of the universe for those tiny beings. You provide them with nourishment, a safe haven, and a sense of security. You are everything to them, and I hope you understand how special you are even on your bad days. Particularly to your children.” Stacey has two sons from a previous relationship, Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.