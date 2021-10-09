As she blunders through Instagram live, Adele reveals a new song.

While attempting to broadcast an Instagram live, Adele previewed a song from her upcoming album.

The Hello singer is ready to return with her new album ’30,’ with the first single Easy On Me dropping on Friday, October 15.

She chose to go live with her fans for a few minutes this evening because she had some time to kill before an interview (Saturday).

The 33-year-old superstar, though, admitted she had no idea what was going on.

She told tens of thousands of fans around the world: “What’s going on? I’m not sure why I can just see… I’m not sure what’s going on.” Alicia Keys commented, “You need help baby?” with three purple love emojis after seeing her pal in need.

Adele responded, ” “Yes, Alicia, I do. Could you please assist me? I believe someone is attempting to add me to a room. What is the name of the room? I’m not sure… I’m going to have to go quite soon.” Before she left, the platinum-selling artist shared a preview of her new song, which sounds like the Adele we all know and love.

She closed the chat around 8 p.m., saying: “Let’s see if I can get out of this. If I don’t, I’m sure I’ll be logged on indefinitely. I adore you all, and I’ll be in touch soon.” During the video, thousands of admirers reacted, with many begging Adele to visit their home countries of Brazil, the Philippines, and Italy.