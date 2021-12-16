As Severe Weather Wallops the Plains, a stunning video captures a blinding dust storm in Kansas.

A spectacular video shows a vehicle unable to see through a dust cloud as severe weather batters the Kansas plains.

A vehicle is seen traveling during a storm in Lakin, a city in the state’s southwest area, in a video contributed by Kayla Calkins.

A few lorries and the overhead signals at a railroad crossing are captured by the camera. The speakers in the vehicle are blasting country music. Those things, however, are swiftly swallowed by the swirling dust. The music is drowned out by the sound of dust and debris hitting the vehicle.

Just before the video ends, the headlights of an approaching vehicle appear briefly.

This video was submitted by Kayla Calkins of the dust storm that ripped through Lakin, Kansas.

#KSwx #Kansas #wind #duststorm #KAKEnews pic.twitter.com/doXL1dpF6D KAKE News (@KAKEnews) is a news organization based in Japan. 15 December 2021 According to KAKE-TV, high winds have reached rates of 84 to 90 miles per hour across the state. According to The Kansas City Star, the winds have caused reduced visibility on the roads and many automobile collisions. By 4 p.m. Wednesday, the state had recorded at least 29 traffic closures, including major interstates.

The Kansas Department of Transportation issued a statement on Wednesday saying, “Motorists should continue to use extreme caution and avoid travel if at all feasible.”

Troopers from the state’s north-central region were rushed to assist four semi-trucks that had been blown over by the winds, according to the Star. The wind also flipped at least three additional semis around the state, according to the news outlet.

Work workers worked to clean the debris away so planes could take off and land at the adjacent Kansas City International Airport, causing delays.

The Frito Lay plant in Topeka, Kansas’ capital city, was ripped apart by strong winds, according to WIBW. The roof of the Caldwell Elementary School gymnasium in Wichita was also ripped off by the winds, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Power disruptions have been reported across the state as a result of the winds. An outage map created by Evergy, a regional electric utility business, showed over 100,000 outages in the east Kansas region. According to KMBC, Evergy stated it will take days to restore electricity to some of the hardest-hit districts.

Now, there’s more. This is a condensed version of the information.