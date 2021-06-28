As Scotland sees a record number of Covid cases, Sturgeon issues a warning.

After Scotland recorded the greatest daily amount of new cases and the most deaths since April, Nicola Sturgeon has warned that the Coronavirus might continue to put “huge pressure” on the NHS.

According to Wednesday’s numbers, 2,969 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, which is greater than the 2,649 cases reported in a single day during the peak of the winter season.

With a total of 42,310 tests conducted, the test positivity percentage is 7.3 percent.

This is down from 9.1 percent the day before, but still more than the World Health Organization’s number of 5%, which indicates a pandemic is under control.

In the last 24 hours, five people have died, the highest daily total since April.

Scotland’s First Minister, writing on Twitter, warned that if Covid-19 limitations are to be lifted on August 9 as planned, “we should take this increase seriously.”

Vaccines, she said, are severing the relationship between illness and death, and that “about 5% of cases are now admitted to hospital.”

She did warn, though, that “5% of a big number of cases will still place significant strain on the NHS and create misery and loss.”

“Vaccines have given us a lot more confidence in the medium term (starting on August 9), but what we do in the short term will determine how safely we get there,” she added.

“So, even if we’re all irritated and outraged when we see people breaching regulations, it’s still critical to take this seriously.”

On Tuesday, 171 persons with recently confirmed Covid-19 were in hospitals, down one in 24 hours, and 18 people were in intensive care, with no change.

While the intensive care figure is at its highest since April, it is still significantly below the winter’s triple-digit peaks.

Separate numbers issued on Wednesday by National Records of Scotland reveal that the number of weekly Covid deaths in Scotland has reached its highest level in nearly two months.

In the week of June 14-20, there were a total of 13 fatalities.

This is a six-fold increase over the previous week’s number, and it’s the first time the total has been reached. (This is a brief piece.)