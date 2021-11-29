As scientists rush to determine the threat, Fauci warns Americans not to be alarmed by Omicron.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Monday that the United States should not be alarmed by the emergence of Omicron, a new coronavirus variety, because the international community is still figuring out how the new strain may affect the pandemic.

Instead of “freaking out,” the infectious diseases expert told CBS Mornings that Americans should take preventative measures to protect themselves from the virus, such as getting vaccinated or obtaining a booster dose.

“We shouldn’t be frightened. When dealing with a pandemic virus, we should be doing the things that we know work. This is not the time to be alarmed. We should be concerned, and that concern should motivate us to do what we know works,” he said.

The Omicron form was originally discovered last month in South Africa and has already spread to more than a dozen nations, with no instances recorded in the United States. Because of its more than 30 mutations, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated Omicron as a “variant of concern” with a “very high” global risk.

Some specialists believe the new strain is more transmissible than previous strains or has the ability to overcome specific degrees of immunity, although these claims have yet to be proven. Meanwhile, countries all around the world have hurried to seal their borders and increase vaccines in an attempt to halt the virus’s spread.

“It appears to be spreading extremely quickly and has a transmission advantage,” Fauci said on Monday, citing preliminary data from South African experts.

According to CBS, Fauci stated that one of the important unknowns is whether the new variety causes more severe COVID-19 symptoms than prior strains. The symptoms appear to be “minimal,” according to the scientists who initially found the variant in South Africa. The Canadian authorities disclosed the first known cases of the Omicron strain in North America on Sunday, involving two people who recently visited Nigeria. Despite the fact that no cases have been documented in the United States as of Monday morning, Fauci and other scientists believe the virus is already here.

