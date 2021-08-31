As schools reopen in Vermont, only one school district has not imposed a mask mandate.

Back-to-school season begins this week in Vermont, with all school districts enforcing mask regulations except one, which consists of a single school, according to Vermont Education Secretary Dan French during the state’s weekly coronavirus briefing.

For the first two weeks of school, Vermont urged schools to implement mask demands for all students and employees, then continue the requirement for children under the age of 12 in schools with low vaccination rates.

“Masking is one of our most significant mitigating techniques, second only to vaccination. Based on our experience with the virus last year, we know masks work,” French added.

At some board of education meetings, the education chief and Governor Phil Scott discussed disagreements. They claimed that state school administrators follow state requirements and should not be singled out.

“The attacks on them are completely unacceptably cruel. “If they want to point the finger at someone, point it at me,” Scott added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Contact tracking will continue in schools and may result in the closure of classrooms or schools, albeit for shorter lengths of time than last year, according to French. This year, kids in Vermont will be subjected to volunteer surveillance testing. The state performed surveillance testing on its employees last year.

“This implies we’ll find more cases in schools, many of which would have gone undetected because they’re asymptomatic,” he explained. “This isn’t a terrible thing because it aids in the prevention of the virus’s spread in our communities.”

This past weekend, Vermont became the first state to reach 75 percent of youth aged 12 to 17 years old with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to Scott.

According to Scott, over 85 percent of Vermont’s eligible persons and 75 percent of the state’s entire population have received at least one vaccination dosage, and over 68 percent of the state’s whole population is completely vaccinated.

“As a result, we are more protected from delta than any other state, as evidenced by the data,” he stated.

Dr. Mark Levine, the state’s health commissioner, said he agrees with the CDC’s guideline that masking indoors is appropriate regardless of a person’s vaccination status in places where virus transmission is large or high.

