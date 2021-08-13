As schools reopen, Florida and Texas are among the states embroiled in a face mask debate.

As COVID-19 cases rise and children return to class, parts of the United States are still debating whether or not masks should be required in schools. Some districts in states such as Florida and Texas are suing to overturn mask mandate bans, while others have been forced to propose masking in lieu of a forbidden demand for the protective gear.

On Thursday, almost 138,000 new illnesses were reported across the country, with the seven-day average approaching 126,000. COVID-19 infections among children now account for around 14% of all cases in the United States, according to a new research from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

One mask battleground is Florida, where an executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis will be challenged on Friday when Leon County Circuit Court Judge John Cooper hears a lawsuit asking for the prohibition to be lifted.

In Texas, two large school districts violated Governor Greg Abbott’s edict by requiring kids to wear masks, and the Southern Center for Child Advocacy filed a lawsuit on Sunday alleging that the restriction violates the state constitution.

In addition, Harris County intends to challenge Abbott’s injunction in court.

“As Delta ravages our town, first responders and school leaders are speaking up and standing up. In a statement released Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo declared, “We have their back.” “It is an obligation, not an option, for government officials to protect the community during an emergency.”

