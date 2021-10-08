As schools experience food shortages, the Lib Dems and Labour criticize the government.

After several schools experienced food shortages a month into the new school year, the government has been accused of “failing” them.

After hearing of “serious concerns” with food shortages, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has written to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, urging ham to meet with school caterers, school governors, and local councils immediately to discuss the crisis.

Kate Green, Labour’s shadow education secretary, accused the government of “burying their heads in the sand” over supply chain concerns that have resulted in empty food shelves and dry petrol pumps.

It comes as one of the country’s top canteen suppliers said it had “contingency plans in place” to maintain a steady supply of meals for children across the country, but that there are no shortages.

“Across the country, I have heard from Liberal Democrat councillors and schools about some significant difficulties with food disruption in our schools for our children,” Sir Ed wrote in his letter to Mr Zahawi.

“Parents have gone through so much and worked so hard throughout the pandemic, but it appears that your government has let them down once again.” The very least you can do is ensuring that their children have a hot meal at school.

“For months, you and your other ministers have been warned about the impact of the scarcity problem on our economy and daily lives; today we are witnessing this reality.” It’s equally astonishing and alarming that you’re not aware of this leadership abduction.” Ms Green has proposed a plan to hire and train more HGV drivers to help with the supply shortages, saying, “No school should be left without the food supplies it requires, and no child should go hungry.” The pair cited an ITV news article claiming to have seen an email from catering services provider ISS to school workers asking them to “stock up on long-life, dried, canned, and frozen foodstuffs to ensure that there will always be some sort of food accessible in the event of a worst-case scenario.”

According to the broadcaster, the email was sent a week ago.

“Our priority is always the schools, especially the children whose meals are served,” ISS said in a statement.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”