As scared youngsters hide, a man is seen dripping in blood when a dog mauls him in the street.

After being mauled by a dog in the street, a man was covered in blood.

On Thursday, September 23, about 4 p.m., on Romer Road in Kensington, an attack occurred while children were returning home from school.

The man, who asked not to be identified, wants to warn others about the dog that caused him to require butterfly stitches.

When the 38-year-old was called out on another assignment, he was doing maintenance work on a residence in the vicinity.

“I packed my gear up, I opened the front door and placed my left leg out, and just as I opened the front door and put my left leg on the floor to step out, I heard the dog growling, and it bit my leg,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I kicked out with my right leg, smacked the dog, stepped back into the home, and closed the door,” says the narrator.

“A few seconds later, I glanced through the spy hole to make sure everything was fine, then I opened the door and walked out onto the street.”

A woman walking by with her children tried to warn the man about the dog, but he claimed, “she was in such a state of shock attempting to protect her children that she couldn’t get her words out.”

“This mother was still over the road with her two children cowering behind someone’s gate, petrified,” he claimed.

People on the street were instantly alerted to what had transpired, and the man warned them to stay away from the loose dog.

However, he was assaulted again a short time later, when a dog “jumped out” from behind a car as he was loading tools into his van.

“It jumped up towards my face, and I placed my arm in the way to cover my upper body, and it grabbed my hand,” the man explained.

“I swung it around, slammed it to the ground, and it let go, then leaped back up at me.” My hands come up and it’s latched on again, so I’ve punched, kicked, or done.” “The summary comes to an end.”