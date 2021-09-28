As Sainsbury’s drops the Nectar Double Up scheme in 2021, enraged customers threaten to “go elsewhere.”

Sainsbury’s has canceled its famous Double Up Nectar points loyalty scheme incentive for 2021, threatening to drive customers away.

According to BirminghamLive, the grocery behemoth has decided to scrap the popular reward program because it “only benefited a small fraction of our customers.”

The Double Up scheme usually lasts for a limited time and allows participants to ‘double up’ their points or exchange them for vouchers.

Instead, this year, Sainsbury’s introduced the My Nectar Prices program, which seeks to provide shoppers with personalized offers.

The announcement has enraged customers, with some threatening to shop elsewhere as a result of the change. Others complained they had been saving points “particularly for Double Up” and had now been let down.

“So @sainsburys is scraping double this year after closing my local store we were shopping online because of nectar points,” one shopper complained on Twitter. Now I’m heading somewhere else.”

“I truly can’t express how enraged I am that @sainsburys has cancelled its @nectar double up this year,” another said. This is where I save my points! You’ve made a fortune from the pandemic, but you’ve decided to double down – can you explain why?”

“Nooo, I’ve been saving my points up especially for Double Up!” said a third.

My Nectar Prices, a new program, offers discounts through the Nectar smartphone app. The idea is that Nectar will learn what you buy most frequently and will begin to offer you individualized discounts on those things.

Customers who use the app can save money on a selection of roughly ten crucial products that have been hand-picked particularly for them.

Data is used by Sainsbury’s to determine which products should be included in each customer’s My Nectar Prices. The list will include both branded and Sainsbury’s own-brand products, and it will be updated on a regular basis to ensure that it is suited to the preferences of each consumer.

Customers will be able to access My Nectar Prices in addition to all of the other Nectar point offers presently available in the app.

“Fewer customers have been utilizing Double Up over the last few years, so it has only benefited a small proportion of customers,” a Sainsbury’s representative said.

