As Sainsbury’s continues to ban fireworks, Aldi, Tesco, and Asda have provided updates.

If you want to buy fireworks for this year’s Bonfire Night, you’ll have to go to Sainsbury’s competitors.

According to Chronicle Live, the store has announced that it will not be selling pyrotechnics for the third year in a row.

“We routinely examine our offerings and this is based on a variety of criteria,” Sainsbury’s stated.

Fireworks displays near Liverpool, including Wirral, Ormskirk, and Southport, are planned for Bonfire Night 2021.

“Customers will be able to continue to select from a variety of seasonal products.”

Sainsbury’s was the first large supermarket to announce in 2019 that it would no longer sell fireworks in any of its 2,300 UK locations.

Bonfire Night can be upsetting for many animals owing to the loud blasts, so pet owners were relieved to hear the news.

Customers who want to celebrate Bonfire Night by putting on their own fireworks displays were not pleased with the supermarket’s decision.

“I think stupid pet owners not cleaning up poo on footpaths my kids walk to school on is far worse than fireworks once or twice a year,” RobMorris153 stated.

“You have just lost my custom,” EleonorasFalcon tweeted Sainsbury’s. I enjoy explosions and don’t appreciate your commanding demeanor.” Meanwhile, a number of individuals and organizations have expressed support for Sainsbury’s decision not to sell pyrotechnics this year.

“On behalf of all animals terrified by fireworks… THANK YOU!!” wrote EverMore Dog Rescue on Twitter.

“Thank you Sainsbury’s for not selling fireworks owing to the stress they cause to both people and animals,” another commenter added. You did an excellent job. Please follow Tesco’s, Asda’s, and Morrisons’ lead. “Aldi will be selling fireworks this year, even if Sainsbury’s won’t be selling them.” The retailer has stated that it will continue to sell pyrotechnics with animal welfare reminders.

Tesco will continue to sell them, and Asda has introduced a low-noise fireworks selection.

“We know that many of our customers love fireworks, but we also know that some customers and their pets don’t like the noise, which is why this year we have produced a variety of low-noise pyrotechnics so that everyone can enjoy the display,” an Asda spokesman added.