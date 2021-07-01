As safety concerns prevent rescue efforts at the apartment collapse site, Biden offers consolation.

Crews discovered spreading fissures and up to a foot of movement in a huge column at the site of a partially collapsed Florida apartment building, raising concerns about the integrity of the remaining structure.

The halt threatened to keep search workers away from the rubble pile for an undetermined amount of time, lowering hopes of finding anyone alive in the wreckage a week after the tower collapsed near Miami.

On the same day that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the devastated village, the rescue operations were suspended.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South beachside complex collapsed, killing at least 18 people and leaving 145 more missing.

Hundreds of search-and-rescue professionals have meticulously combed the rubble for signs of life, but no one has been saved since the fall occurred.

During a briefing, Mr. Biden remarked, “This is life and death.” “We can accomplish it; simply doing what needs to be done by everyone makes a difference.

“In the days and months ahead, there will be a lot of pain, fear, and sorrow, as well as the need for psychological help. As a result, we’re not leaving.”

After personnel found additional expansions in fissures they had been monitoring, rescue efforts were suspended. They also noticed 6 to 12 inches of movement in a big column hanging from the structure in the underground parking garage, which might fall and damage support columns, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky.

They also saw movement in the rubble pile and mild movement in certain concrete floor slabs, which he described as “potentially causing additional structure failure.”

Officials would collaborate with structural engineers and other specialists to “create possibilities” for continuing rescue efforts, according to Mr Cominsky.

Since the rescue operation began, critical sites around the site have been monitored with sensors, according to Scott Nacheman, a buildings specialist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. On Wednesday night, he added, there were disturbing signs of movement at three different spots.

“What. (This is a brief piece.)