As Russ threatens Wendy, an Emmerdale gaffe is discovered.

When Russ reappeared in Wendy’s life on Monday night’s episode, Emmerdale viewers immediately recognized a problem.

Wendy was taken aback when she returned to the village and discovered that her ex-husband was waiting for her.

After his mother cut him out of Harry’s will, Russ stated that he wanted the money that had been given to him.

Wendy ran off to work and promised to contact him, but Russ showed up at her place of business and demanded that she resolve the situation.

Wendy expressed her disappointment that he had been cut out because he treated his mother “like dirt, like a doormat.”

Russ, on the other hand, threatened Wendy, claiming if she didn’t get the money, he’d reveal her secrets to everyone.

Wendy was taken aback when he stated he’d tell Victoria everything she needed to know about her background and what she’d done.

However, viewers were perplexed as to why Wendy didn’t just go to the cops and report being harassed rather than being blackmailed.

“Your ex husband shows up and blackmails you, normal people call the cops – emmerdale long boring story,” Vera D stated.

“Why the hell does everyone fall in to blackmail and go to the cops?” Jodie wondered. End of.” He has no rights.”

“Ring the cops, Wendy,” Swalk urged. Assume that he is threatening you. It’s finished! But, oh no, I’m sure this soap will drag it out for weeks!!!”

“Why does everyone cave in to blackmail?” Dion wondered.