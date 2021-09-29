As rising prices hit the company’s bottom line, Dollar Tree is adding items that cost more than $1.

According to the Associated Press, Dollar Tree, which is famed for giving every item on its shelves for $1, has announced that some things would be sold for a higher price.

The retail chain, which was formerly committed to that one price, has been hit by skyrocketing prices in just about every industry, from cars to clothing, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Associated Press, Dollar Tree, based in Chesapeake, Virginia, announced this month that higher transportation costs will result in a $1.50 to $1.60 decrease in per-share profits in 2021. That scenario would be devastating to any company, particularly a retailer that has built its business on the promise of “everything for $1” for decades.

Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski said in a prepared statement that adding higher-priced items will meet consumer demand for a larger choice of merchandise.

“Our consumers have loved the ‘thrill-of-the-hunt’ for value at one dollar for decadesâ€” and we remain committed to that basic propositionâ€”but many are telling us that when they come to shop, they also want a greater product assortment,” Witynski added.

Raising some prices will provide the national retailer with more freedom and, most likely, more variety on its shelves. However, a dollar today will not buy you as much as it will in 2020.

In July, annual inflation in the United States reached 4.2 percent, the highest level in three decades. In a speech to Congress this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that price hikes had accelerated due to clogged supply chains and increased labor expenses.

This has impacted enterprises of various kinds, probably most notably those who have kept their prices at $1 for decades.

Dollar Tree, according to Witynski, is a “test-and-learn” corporation that will be watching how customers react.

The firm has already been testing increased prices in a section of the shop called “Dollar Tree Plus,” which sells things for as much as $5, at several hundred of its roughly 8,000 locations. Items that can cost $1.25 to $1.50 will soon be mixed in with the usual range of $1 items at various places.

