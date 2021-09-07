As Rishi Sunak announces the date for the Budget and Spending Review, cuts are likely.

As Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed the date of his Budget and Spending Review, a slew of cuts are expected to be published next month.

The date for the three-year Spending Review, as well as his Autumn Budget, has been set for October 27.

The Chancellor has declined to extend the furlough scheme, which is set to be phased out at the end of September. He was also involved in the planned elimination of the £20 weekly augmentation to Universal Credit, which will affect over 170,000 individuals in Liverpool.

Merseyrail’s new train has several interesting characteristics on the rails.

Whitehall departments will be handed new budgets for the years 2024/25, with each branch being required to identify reductions of at least 5% from their current budget.

According to the government, these cuts are being made to free up cash for higher-priority areas.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve delivered on an unprecedented scale to protect people’s employment and livelihoods,” Mr Sunak said ahead of the assessment next month.

“Despite the greatest economic downturn in 300 years, we have not only put people back to work through the Plan for Jobs, but we have also continued to deliver on the British people’s priorities.

“At the Spending Review later this year, I’ll lay out how we’ll keep investing in public services and driving growth while putting the public finances on a sound footing.”

Boris Johnson has said that National Insurance will be raised to pay social care.

The Prime Minister announced plans to raise NI by 1.25 percent in a manifesto-breaking remark, implying that a typical basic rate taxpayer earning £24,100 will pay an extra £180.

Despite opposition from both parties in parliament, the raise will take effect in April 2022.