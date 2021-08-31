As Rhys Williams joins Liverpool on loan, the club confirms another contract.

Rhys Williams has extended his contract with Liverpool and will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Swansea City in the Championship.

Williams has signed a five-year contract with the club before heading to South Wales to join Russell Martin’s squad.

Williams, 20, earned his first-team debut last season as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dealt with an injury problem.

The centre-back made 19 appearances, starting the final five Premier League games to help Liverpool qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool believe that a season in the Championship will aid Williams’ development, given he has yet to play for the first team this season.

The teenager, who played in the FA Youth Cup-winning team in 2019, spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North.

With the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, as well as £36 million summer signing Ibrahima Konate, Klopp has a plethora of center-back options.

Nat Phillips, who was promoted to the first team last season as a result of the lengthy injury list, also signed a new four-year agreement with the Reds on Tuesday.