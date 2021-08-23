As restaurants struggle to find staff, Chick-fil-A has closed its dining rooms.

Several Chick-fil-A franchises have reduced their services due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused a “hiring problem.”

While the iconic fast food chain was able to keep its locations open across the country, many franchises have reported staffing challenges.

It has led numerous restaurants to remove dining rooms and discontinue curbside ordering in order to prevent surviving employees from being burnt out as a result of having to handle more activities than they can efficiently handle.

Several franchises across the United States released messages on social media explaining why they decided to reduce services at a handful of locations.

Norman Dull, a branch operator in Madison, Alabama, wrote on Facebook on Sunday, “We, along with many businesses, are in the midst of a hiring crisis.” We’re doing everything we can to expand our team. We’re seeing a lot less job applicants and folks who don’t show up for interviews. During the pandemic, the restaurant industry has been hit hard in terms of recruiting, and Chick-fil-A is no exception.”

“Unfortunately, due to this issue, we are temporarily closing our dining room, turning off our mobile curbside ordering option, as well as our mobile carryout option,” Dull said. This was done to relieve burden on our present team members while also allowing us to continue to serve you with the Chick-fil-A experience you expect, albeit through a limited venue.”

Similar remarks were shared on Facebook by branches in McCalla, Alabama, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, San Antonio, Texas, and many more over the past several weeks, according to this website.

Chick-fil-A has been asked for comment by this website.

Several fast food behemoths have had staffing challenges as a result of the pandemic, with some resorting to unconventional methods to fill positions.

In April, a McDonald’s paid $50 to job seekers who simply showed up for an interview.

Blake Casper, the franchise owner of 60 McDonald’s restaurants in Tampa, Florida, told Business Insider that a general manager offered him the idea for the interview after urging them to “do whatever you need to do” to hire staff.

He also stated that he was considering increasing starting salary in order to attract more workers. This is a condensed version of the information.