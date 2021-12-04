As resistance concerns persist, an Omicron variant has been discovered in more vaccinated people in the United States.

As of Saturday morning, more than 20 cases attributable to the variation had been documented across 11 states in the United States. Eight of these have been detected in people who had been fully immunized. According to CNBC, many of these patients had just gone to Africa, while others had no recent travel history. This suggests that community transmission has begun in the United States.

During a Friday appearance on Bloomberg TV, infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci remarked, “We clearly have community spread in this country.” “We don’t know how many there are, but there is no doubt that there is a community.” On Wednesday, the first case in the United States was discovered in California. The patient was said to be between the ages of 18 and 49 and had lately returned from Africa. They were not yet eligible for a COVID-19 booster injection despite being completely immunized.

After the first case was verified, Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote, “There’s no reason to panic—but we should be cautious.” “Get vaccinated, in other words. Get a boost. Indoors, use a mask.” On Thursday, another case was reported in Minnesota, this time in a fully vaccinated adult who had gotten a booster dose. Unlike the California example, this patient had not traveled to Africa, but had recently returned from a convention in New York where they had come into touch with a large crowd.

Other cases of Omicron have been documented in fully vaccinated patients in Colorado, Nebraska, Maryland, New Jersey, and Utah. Cases have also been recorded in places such as Pennsylvania, Missouri, and New York, though the immunization histories of these patients are currently unknown.

Aside from the possibility of vaccine resistance, another promising trend with Omicron appears to be its milder symptoms. All of the cases in the United States where the patients’ illnesses were known had only mild or moderate symptoms.

Aside from the possibility of vaccine resistance, another promising trend with Omicron appears to be its milder symptoms. All of the cases in the United States where the patients' illnesses were known had only mild or moderate symptoms.

While some of these people may be experiencing milder symptoms as a result of previous immunizations, even unvaccinated persons have reported less severe symptoms. In Nebraska, where five of the six patients were not vaccinated, none of the infections needed hospitalization. The one patient in Hawaii who was reported to have had it as well.