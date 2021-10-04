As rescuers labor through the night, photos show a former Liverpool bar that has been ravaged by fire.

Firefighters worked all night to put out a blaze at a former pub in Liverpool’s city center.

On Monday morning, photos show smoke rising from a former pub at the foot of the former Ofiveone building on Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill, with eight fire engines still on the site.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said they received the call at 1.38 a.m. on Monday and arrived three minutes later.

The fire broke out in the four-story structure that had housed the legendary 051 nightclub.

Firefighters looked to be concentrating their efforts at the building’s base, where a former pub called Dickie’s had previously been a Smokie Mo’s.

The level of smoke damage caused to the building that many people will remember is shown in photos captured by The Washington Newsday.

The fire department called it a “large-scale incident,” and people and businesses in the area were instructed to close their windows and doors.

Road closures on Brownlow Hill, Mount Pleasant, and Hawk Street are still in effect this morning, so drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Between A5038 Renshaw Street and Clarence Street, Brownlow Hill is closed in both directions.

Renshaw Street and Hawke Street are both closed in Mount Pleasant, and cars are advised to avoid them.

The situation within the building has improved, but personnel are still working to dampen down areas of the structure and put out minor pockets of fire.

“Fire has been suppressed and significantly shut down,” a representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service stated. “As circumstances within the building improve, the Fire Service is currently scaling down the high volume pump to aid traffic control provided by Liverpool City Council.

“In sector one, crews are working hard to flip over and dampen down, with firemen in breathing apparatus tackling tiny pockets of fire. The firefighting effort will continue until the wildfire is put out.

“Engineers on the site are continuing to disconnect the building’s electrical supply.

“Following multi-agency talks throughout the incident, our number of fire engines has been decreased to eight, with the objective of reducing to six in the future.”

“Summary concludes.”