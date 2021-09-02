As rescue efforts failed, 26 members of Afghanistan’s National Girls Soccer Team went into hiding.

According to the Associated Press, the Afghanistan national girls soccer team has gone into hiding after evacuation efforts by the United States and other countries came to an end last week, putting the lives of 26 team members in danger from the Taliban because they chose to play a sport.

At least five attempts to rescue the athletes have failed in recent days, according to Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House staffer for President George W. Bush.

The suicide attack at Kabul airport last week, which killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members while the girls were “footsteps from freedom,” prevented one of those attempts, according to Farkhunda Muhtaj, the Afghanistan women’s national team captain who lives in Canada.

According to the Associated Press, the majority of the team was evacuated to Australia last week. The surviving members are being relocated around the country for their safety in the hopes that the US military, intelligence officials, legislators, and humanitarian organizations would be able to organize a way out of the country.

“They’re simply incredible young females who should be playing in the backyard, on the swing set, with their friends, and instead they’re in a terrible circumstance because they’re doing nothing except playing soccer,” McCreary said. “We must do everything possible to safeguard them and bring them to a secure location.”

Islamic State fighters, avowed enemies of the Taliban, carried out the airport suicide blast. The US military has admitted that it was collaborating to some level with the Taliban during the airlift, who set up checkpoints surrounding the airport for crowd control and aided the evacuation of American nationals in the last days.

The Taliban have attempted to rebrand themselves by promising amnesty to erstwhile foes and declaring that they will build an inclusive administration. Many Afghans are skeptical of the Taliban’s assurances, fearing that they will rapidly revert to the Taliban’s violent tactics of 1996-2001, which included banning girls and women from schools and work. So far, the Taliban’s position toward women has been ambiguous, and they haven’t issued any broad restrictive decrees.

The girls, ages 14 to 16, on the other hand,