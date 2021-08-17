As Republicans condemn COVID-19 mask mandates, Trump Hotels impose them.

Despite substantial Republican resistance, a handful of former President Donald Trump’s properties are enforcing COVID-19 mask rules.

As the Delta variation continues to grow in popularity in the United States, Trump properties in Miami, Chicago, and Hawaii have all issued mask regulations. When it comes to disguising demands, some Trump properties, such as the Trump Golf Club in Florida and the Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery, have eased their rules. On their websites, both companies said that “staff only had to wear a mask if unvaccinated.”

During his presidency, Trump was a vocal opponent of wearing face masks.

“I just don’t want to be doing—somehow sitting in the Oval Office, behind that beautiful, Resolute Desk, the famous Resolute Desk, wearing a face mask—as I receive presidents, prime ministers, tyrants, kings, queens, I don’t know, I don’t see that for myself,” Trump told ABC News in 2020.

A number of Republican leaders have expressed reservations about the mask mandates and other safety standards, particularly in schools.

Governors of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and Texas, Greg Abbott, both Republicans, have sought to issue executive orders outlawing mask mandates in schools.

On August 9, DeSantis indicated that if school administrators are required to wear masks, the state Board of Education may refuse to pay their salaries.

“At the end of the day, education money is for the students. The children did not make the decision to infringe on their parents’ rights. As a result, any monetary penalties for disobeying the rule will be directed at the authorities who made the decision,” DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw stated on Twitter.

Abbott signed Executive Order GA-38 in July, prohibiting local governments and state agencies in Texas from requiring masks and vaccinations.

The order noted that “no governmental entity has the authority to compel any individual to accept a Covid-19 vaccination supplied under an emergency use authorization.” “It also prevents public agencies and private companies receiving public funding, including grants and loans, from asking customers to provide proof of immunizations before entering or getting services from the entity.”

Abbott was found guilty of violating a restraining order by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on August 12.

In a recent Fox News op-ed, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul stated that the CDC’s masking rules “shouldn’t be followed.” This is a condensed version of the information.