As reported by Donny van de Beek, Nabil Fekir could’start some fires’ at Everton after a transfer link.

We’re halfway through the season’s second international break – there’ll be another in November – and with less than three months until the January transfer market opens, thoughts are already turning to probable Everton signings.

Rafa Benitez spent less than £2 million on transfer costs in the summer, bringing in five new players.

Is it possible that there may be more Everton transfers in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Nabil Fekir, the French international player, was set to join Liverpool in 2018 – even donning the club’s uniform for club photos – but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour, with the Reds pulling the plug.

The offensive midfielder, who is now 28 years old, left Lyon for Real Betis in Spain the following summer.

According to Goodison News, Fichajes claims that Benitez wants to bring Fekir to Goodison Park in January, while Kevin Campbell, a former Everton supporter, says, “He’s a handful.” He came close to going to Liverpool, but it didn’t work out due to a failed physical. If Everton can get their hands on him, it might cause a ruckus on Merseyside.” Given Fekir’s failed bid to Everton’s local rivals, any switch to the Blues would be a shock, as Campbell points out.

He’s a good player who has played in over 30 games in each of the three full seasons since then, which should relieve any injury fears, but Benitez should focus on other areas of the field right now.

Harry Souttar, a 22-year-old Stoke City centre-back, stands 6ft 6in tall.

Despite being born in Aberdeen, the former Dundee United player represents Australia in international football, his mother’s homeland.

After a couple of loan appearances in League One with Fleetwood Town, he had a breakthrough season at the bet365 Stadium last season.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are also interested in signing Souttar. Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan believes Souttar would be a good addition to Everton, compared to Yerry Mina.