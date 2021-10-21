As Remains Found, There Are Questions About Brian Laundrie That Need to Be Answered.

Human bones have been discovered beside a rucksack belonging to Brian Laundrie, but there are still many unanswered concerns about his fiancée Gabby Petito’s disappearance, which has gripped the country for weeks.

The public’s first demand will be proof that the bones discovered on Wednesday in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are indeed those of Laundrie.

Other aspects of the case are still shrouded in mystery. Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on September 19. Laundrie had been named a person of interest in her disappearance by police just a few days prior.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said earlier this month that the decomposition of the woman’s remains indicated she had been in the outdoors for three to four weeks before being discovered.

The 22-year-old died in late August, according to this timeline. Petito was last seen alive on August 27 at a restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, according to a witness.

Although Blue stated that Petito died as a result of strangling, he did not provide any additional information about her injuries or whether she had any narcotics in her system.

The coroner stated in a legal document filed on October 5 that no exact date of death will be recorded.

There’s also no way of knowing exactly when Laundrie vanished from his Florida family home.

Christopher and Roberta, his parents, informed police he left home on September 14 and went to the Carlton Reserve. They later changed their minds and said he had left a day earlier.

After being charged with illegally using a bank card to collect $1,000 in cash after Petito’s death, Laundrie was reported missing on September 17 and an FBI warrant was issued for his arrest.

He didn’t bring his phone or wallet, and his parents were scared that he may damage himself, according to a family source.

There are also doubts about a camping trip taken by Laundrie and his parents in September.

On September 6, the family landed to the Fort De Soto Park campground in Pinellas County.

Cassie Laundrie, Laundrie’s sister, told NewsNation Now that she had spent many hours at the campsite with her family that day and. This is a condensed version of the information.