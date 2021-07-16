As readers ‘pray for a miracle,’ a man, 29, is given a ‘devastating’ diagnosis.

Support has poured in for a man who was diagnosed with cancer and given a 12-month life expectancy.

Mike Edwards was described as “fit and healthy,” and a doctor told him he had heartburn and indigestion, but he rejected the symptoms.

However, the 29-year-old was transported to A&E after experiencing problems swallowing a short time later.

Mike was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in his oesophagus after completing a battery of tests and receiving a feeding tube.

“The doctors say it’s rare for people under the age of 50 to have [oesophageal cancer],“ his best friend Ashleigh Foster, 28, said the ECHO.

“They basically told him that it was like being struck by lightning twice on the same day.” They explained it to him in that way.”

“We’re all trying to be as positive as possible for him,” she continued. The initial objective is to remove the feeding tube, which is what we’re working for. After that, we’ll go on to the next task.

“I’ve never met somebody like Mike. He’s the most generous person I’ve ever met.

“He’s so selfless that he’ll give you every penny he has. He’s always been the same, and he’s thinking about me, his mother, and his brother right now.”

Mike has raised thousands of dollars after the ECHO published his story on Facebook and linked to a GoFundMe page.

“I’m really sorry to hear about your story,” Paul Kenyon remarked after donating. I hope the money you raise allows you to create some wonderful memories.”

“I’m so sorry to hear this Mike, you’re such a wonderful honest guy and do not deserve to be going through this at all,” Danielle Jones, who also donated, said. “Many thanks, buddy.”

Jan Poole wrote on Facebook, “So terrible, too young to suffer this.”

“I’m praying for a miracle for you Mike Edwards, god bless,” Mojos Griffon said.

“Bless him, life may be cruel, let us pray for a miracle,” Lyn Colebourn added.

"Cancer appears to be impacting an increasing number of young adults," Debbie Lloyd Hughes said.