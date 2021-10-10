As rates plummet in lockdown, the ‘cycling boom’ has yet to reach Merseyside.

During lockdown, the bike boom that swept areas of the country was nowhere to be found in Liverpool.

Cycling surged dramatically in several sections of the country during the lockdown, with the gender difference narrowing as lower traffic made the roads much safer.

Labour is pushing for increased spending on safe cycling and walking as driving returns to pre-Covid levels to prevent the trend from reverting.

However, according to data from the Department for Transport, 15.3 percent of Liverpool’s population cycled at least once a month in the year to November 2020, down from 15.7 percent the year before.

This could be related to the government’s mass call to work from home in March 2020, which will reduce the need to ride to and from work in Liverpool’s metropolitan regions on a regular basis.

The decline in Wirral was even more dramatic, from 15.1 percent to 13.8 percent.

Sefton, on the other hand, which already had the largest number of bikers in Merseyside, witnessed an increase from 16.6% to 17.3%.

St Helens experienced an increase as well, jumping from 9.7% to 10.9 percent, while Knowsley witnessed the greatest jump in Merseyside, jumping from 11.2 percent to 12.6 percent.

The number of cars on the road plummeted to historic lows during this time, with traffic rates not fully rebounding to pre-Covid levels until May 2021.

However, the lockdown cycling boom is prompting many politicians to wonder how the healthy and environmentally good movement can be perpetuated.

As restrictions loosened in the summer of 2021, local governments around the country weighed in on the temporary road closures put in place to ensure that social distancing could be observed on pavements, a move that many cyclists applauded.

For the first time since June 2020, many cyclists had to battle with increasing traffic due to some councils reversing these road restrictions this summer.

The numbers demonstrate that the cycling picture in England as a whole did not alter, with growth in certain locations cancelling out reductions in others.

While the national percentage of people cycling did not change, the numbers reveal that people were cycling more.

