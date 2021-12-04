As Ralf Rangnick makes Liverpool squad claim, Jurgen Klopp will have found the next Diogo Jota.

For Saturday, December 4, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Everyone is familiar with Jurgen Klopp’s brand of play.

The German is known for his aggressive, offensive, and emotional style of play, which he instilled in his players at Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Mainz.

One of the many advantages of having such a precisely defined identity is that it makes it easier to find players who are appropriate for a refined and established style of play.

Klopp’s transfer operations have been impressive throughout his career, particularly at Anfield, given the quantity of world-class players in his current roster.

The 54-year-old knows what he wants from his club, which allows him to spot individuals like Diogo Jota who appear to be formed to represent him.

Klopp identified Jota as a player he had loved for a long time before deciding to chase him ahead of Liverpool’s Saturday encounter with Wolves at Molineux.

“Diogo is a fantastic package. Smart, well-organized, and well-structured personality “he stated “His career, I recall thinking when I first saw him that he’d be a good fit for me. Intense in every situation, and technically excellent. Exceptional quality.” When Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool in 2015, he had a complete rebuilding project on his hands, but that isn’t the case for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

Rangnick begins his time at Old Trafford, where he will work with players like as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood.

Klopp had a tough assignment when he arrived on Merseyside, but he was able to turn a team that finished ninth into Champions League and Premier League champions.

The gap between the Premier League’s top three teams, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool, and the rest of the league is enormous, as Rangnick pointed out.

“”The group Jurgen had when he got to Liverpool was obviously not better than the one we have now,” Rangnick remarked.

“It’s all about winning games, and I’m a pretty ambitious person. We want this season to be the most successful it can be.

“We have to do it right now.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”