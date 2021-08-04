As Rafa Benitez’s desire is explained, Allan speaks up about his intention to join Everton.

Rafa Benitez has delivered Everton’s midfielders a message since his arrival as manager, according to Allan.

And the Brazilian has highlighted what needs to change on a personal level for him to be considered for a future call-up to his country’s World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old has now completed a couple weeks of training with his new management this summer, as well as appearing in both of Everton’s games in Florida at the end of last month.

And he’s already noticing a difference in what the Spaniard brings to practice, and he’s opened up about the message he and his colleagues in the middle of the pitch are getting.

“It has been a fantastic experience with the new manager,” Allan told evertonfc.com. Mister Benitez has extensive expertise and has earned awards in a number of nations.

“He comes with the major advantage of being able to improve our tactical and technical game and have a fantastic season with us.

“He had just left when I arrived in Napoli. My teammates praised him as a diligent, hardworking individual.

“Someone who was focused on every aspect of training and games. This season, I’m hoping we can achieve big things at Everton as a team.

“During practice, he is quite active, constantly directing the players on how to move and pass the ball better.

“He always tells us in midfield to keep it as simple as possible, two touches of the ball, and always aim to play forward… want to always have a compact line so that we can play a variety of games.”

Last summer, Allan was Everton’s second summer signing, and the first of a quickfire trio of signings under Carlo Ancelotti, with James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure arriving soon after.

The midfielder’s sentiments about the club haven’t changed since his left in June.

The 30-year-old is looking forward to welcoming supporters back to Goodison Park next season, and he has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play for the club.

“I’m hoping to have my finest season of my career alongside my teammates, and we’ve been training extremely well for it,” the Brazilian said.

