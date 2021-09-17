As protests target her parents’ home, Brian Laundrie’s sister says she loves Gabby Petito.

One of Brian Laundrie’s family members has spoken out as demonstrators gather outside his parents’ home, demanding to know where his missing fiancée is.

Following the abduction of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, came on Good Morning America for an exclusive interview on Thursday. After the family of the missing woman pleaded with the Laundries for further information about her disappearance, she made her statement.

Cassie Laundrie stated, “Obviously, me and my family want Gabby to be found safe.” “She’s like a sister to my children, and all I want is for her to return home safe and sound, and for this to be nothing more than a massive misunderstanding.”

According to local news station WTSP-TV, a small group of worried neighborhood members gathered outside the home of Laundrie and his parents in North Point, Florida, hours after she appeared on the morning show.

People with golf carts were spotted going by the house brandishing placards that read, “Bring Gabby home!” “Say something!” “The truth always comes out,” says another.

The neighborhood, according to a mother and daughter who live near the Laundries’ home, which they shared with Petito, is family-friendly.

On Thursday evening, protesters gathered at Brian Laundrie’s Florida house after police said he is refusing to cooperate in the disappearance of his fiancée. ‘Where is Gabby?’ chanted some, as others held signs imploring him to speak. https://t.co/ehFd0eG8gS pic.twitter.com/GZfkc5fT7V

September 17, 2021 — Fox News (@FoxNews)

“We are deeply disturbed by this circumstance. The mother told WTSP, “We can’t believe it’s so near to home.” “I believe it’s unfortunate that [Laundrie] isn’t stepping up and saying something that [Petito’s] family can hear.”

Laundrie “has not made himself accessible to be interrogated by authorities” or “given any helpful details” in the inquiry into what happened to Petito, according to North Point police. He was listed as a person of interest in the case on Wednesday.

The couple met on Long Island and subsequently went to North Point to live with Laundrie’s parents.

