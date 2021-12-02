As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shunned the British press, Prince William embraced it.

According to a documentary, Prince William invited journalists to a briefing on the royal plane while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pursuing legal action against the media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to sue The Mail on Sunday, The Sun, and the publisher of The Daily Mirror and its sibling titles in the fall of 2019 did not sit well with the royal family, according to royal correspondents.

In a new BBC documentary, Sky News royal journalist Rhiannon Mills says Prince William tried to mend relations with the press during a face-to-face encounter, which he described as a “collective hug.”

During a trip to southern Africa in October 2019, Harry and Meghan filed their cases, as well as filming an ITV program in which the duchess famously stated that she was not okay under the burden of media attention.

Less than two weeks later, William and Kate Middleton embarked on a royal tour of Pakistan, landing in Rawalpindi on October 14, just in time for Meghan and Harry’s documentary interviews to air.

“We were on the jet to Pakistan and asked to go to the front of the plane and basically told by Prince William ‘thank you for coming,'” Mills said in the new BBC documentary The Princes and the Press.

He replied, ‘You should all take this as a group hug,’ which was somewhat unexpected.”

She continued, ” “What was fascinating was that as the tour progressed, we saw teaser snippets for Harry and Meghan’s documentary, which was set to be published the following week.

“You could tell it was upsetting the apple cart, to put it mildly, for William and Kate’s team, but also for the marriage.”

Richard Palmer, royal journalist for The Daily Express, told the BBC that Harry and Meghan didn’t warn the rest of the family or staff before releasing a bombshell statement attacking the media, which he used to file the cases.

Palmer stated, ” “Nobody else in the royal family or those who worked for them had been expecting it, and they didn’t agree with it. They felt he was insane for doing so.” The legal action, however, was only one source of friction when Prince Harry mentioned his brother’s rift on ITV. This is a condensed version of the information.