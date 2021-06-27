As pressure rises on the Prime Minister to fire Hancock over the issue, he fights for his job.

After the Health Secretary was filmed kissing a close aide in violation of coronavirus regulations, pressure is rising on him to go – and on Boris Johnson to summon the Government’s ethics adviser.

After stills from a CCTV tape earlier in the day prompted Labour to label Mr Hancock’s position “hopelessly untenable,” a video of Mr Hancock in an embrace with Gina Coladangelo was released on Friday night.

Mr Hancock may have infringed the law on coronavirus restrictions, according to lawyers, albeit he only admitted to breaking guidance.

Mrs Coladangelo’s appointment to her position in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was also called into doubt.

Mr Hancock claimed he was “extremely sorry” for letting people down when The Sun first exposed his extramarital affair, and the Prime Minister has so far rejected calls to fire him.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Tory MPs are advising the Prime Minister to “draw the plug,” with public reaction in the following days determining his fate.

Duncan Baker, a Conservative MP from North Norfolk, was the first to publicly ask for Mr Hancock’s resignation on Saturday.

“In my opinion, those in high public office and big positions of responsibility should act with the right morality and ethics that come with that role,” he told his local newspaper, the Eastern Daily Press.

“On a lot of levels, Matt Hancock has fallen short of that. Standards and integrity are important to me as an MP who is a dedicated family guy who has been married for 12 years and has a great wife and children.

“I will not in any way condone this behavior, and I have told the government what I believe in the harshest terms possible.”

I am deeply sorry for disappointing folks.

According to a Savanta ComRes poll released hours after photos of the couple kissing in Mr Hancock’s ministerial office appeared, 58 percent of UK citizens believe Mr Hancock should quit, while 25% believe he should not.

Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice is another group. (This is a brief piece.)