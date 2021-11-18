As President Obama prepares to meet with Vice President Biden in Washington, a new migrant caravan forms in Mexico.

A caravan left southern Mexican city Tapachula for the border as Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador prepared to speak with US President Joe Biden about immigration issues on Thursday.

Approximately 2,000 migrants, largely from Central America and Haiti, were on the caravan, according to the Associated Press.

Caravans were first used several years ago as a strategy for migrants to find protection in numbers as they attempted to cross the border. According to the Associated Press, Mexico and Guatemala have become more forceful in their efforts to stop the caravans.

López Obrador attended the North American Leaders’ Summit in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. He claimed that one of his major priorities was to solve migration concerns, and that he has previously pushed for measures to alleviate the economic pressures that drive many people to try to migrate.

Honduran Alex Leyva told the Associated Press that he was making his second effort to come north by caravan. The first was a caravan that set out from Veracruz in October with 4,000 individuals but finally decreased to only a few hundred owing to the difficult conditions.

Leyva had to drop out because he became ill, but officials apprehended him and returned him to Tapachula. He stated that he had already begun the process of applying for asylum in Mexico.

“My nation is in the worst economic, criminal, and hunger crisis it has ever been in,” Leyva added. “For the children, there are no academics and no education. That is why my wife and I have chosen to make an effort to reach our goal “a chance at a better life

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The migrants, according to Luis Garca Villagran of the Center for Human Dignity, are seeking passports that allow them to travel throughout Mexico. To relieve strain at the US border, the Mexican government relied on a strategy of limiting migrants in the country’s southernmost regions.

However, those are the poorest states, with significantly greater opportunities for employment in the northern states.

Even migrants who received humanitarian visas that should have allowed them to travel throughout Mexico were arrested by immigration officers and transported back to Tapachula, according to Garca Villagran.

Migrants imprisoned near the Guatemalan border in Tapachula have grown increasingly angry with the delayed processing of their asylum applications. They. This is a condensed version of the information.