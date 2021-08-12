As Premier League title predictions came true, Liverpool was written out by 20 BBC analysts.

Twenty BBC commentators have given their Premier League title predictions, with no one picking Liverpool to win the crown.

Last season, the Reds finished third in the league after a spectacular comeback in the final ten games, which saw Jurgen Klopp’s team earn 26 points out of a possible 30.

Liverpool’s season was hampered by injuries to important players such as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, as a lack of defensive options became a significant issue in the second part of the season.

Klopp’s squad is back to full strength for the 2021/22 season and will be determined to fight for the Premier League title – but there isn’t a lot of support for the Reds to do so.

None of the 20 BBC commentators, including Alan Shearer and Martin Keown, have picked Liverpool as their first choice for success, instead choosing Chelsea or Manchester City.

The most popular prediction for Liverpool was fourth place, with nine pundits expecting that Klopp’s team will just miss out on a Champions League spot.

Liverpool is placed third by seven analysts, with Danny Murphy, Mark Lawrenson, and Rob Green putting the Reds second.

Jermaine Beckford is the only Liverpool fan who feels the Reds will finish outside the top four, with Man City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Leicester City all predicted to finish ahead of the Reds.

