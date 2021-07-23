As Premier League talks continue, Gary Neville slams Covid passports for fans.

As the Premier League considers whether or not to issue vaccination passports, Gary Neville has criticised the notion.

The Premier League is still debating whether or not fans would have to show confirmation of full coronavirus vaccination next season.

As Liverpool prepares to face Norwich at Carrow Road on August 14 and Everton prepares to face Southampton at home on August 14, a decision has yet to be made.

The Premier League is reviewing the most recent Covid recommendations and working with teams, fans, and authorities to finalize its processes.

Despite the lifting of the majority of Covid restrictions in England on Monday, the government has yet to define what constitutes a large audience for prospective vaccination passports, as well as the types of locations that are important.

The Premier League would only follow any required government restrictions in this regard, but a representative for Downing Street has stated that they are “not looking to draw lines around certain settings.”

Fans should not be required to produce proof of vaccination to attend games, according to Neville.

“You shouldn’t need a passport to watch a football match!” he wrote on Twitter. The test events have gone off without a hitch.”

The Liverpool Ground Safety Advisory Group gave both Liverpool and Everton a boost ahead of the start of the new season last week.

Working with the council, the panel proposed that Anfield and Goodison Park be restored to “almost full capacity” by the start of the 2021/22 season.