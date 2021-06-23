As Premier League dates have been confirmed, Ibrahima Konate might play his debut game for Liverpool.

After receiving a trip to East Anglia for their opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Ibrahima Konate might make his Liverpool debut away against Norwich City.

After Liverpool agreed to pay his £36 million release clause, the defender will join Jurgen Klopp’s side on July 1, subject to international clearance.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all recovering from season-ending injuries over the summer, the 22-year-old will be hoping to start against the Canaries when the new season begins on Saturday, August 14th.

Konate, meanwhile, won’t have to wait long to have his first taste of play at Anfield.

The Reds play Burnley the next week on Saturday, August 21; however, when coronavirus restrictions are gradually relaxed, it is unclear how many fans will be able to attend.

In other news, the centre-back, who has yet to be assigned a squad number, might make his Merseyside derby debut against Everton at Goodison Park on Tuesday, November 30.

Konate will have plenty of time to persuade Klopp that he is deserving of a starting spot in Liverpool’s starting XI before the new season begins, with the centre-back scheduled to meet up with his new teammates for the first time on Monday, July 12th, when Liverpool report for pre-season training.